'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast: Kartik Aryan, Tripti Dimri and others roles

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Roohan aka Rooh Baba.
Tripti Dimri plays the role of Roohan's girlfriend in the film.
Vidya Balan plays the role of Manjulika No. 1 in this film.
Madhuri Dixit is seen in the role of Manjulika No. 2 in the film.
Vijay Raj's character in the film is that of the Maharaja of Rakt Ghat.
Rajesh Sharma is also playing an important role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Sanjay Mishra is playing the role of Bade Pandit Jagannath Shastri in this film.
Rajpal Yadav will be seen in the role of Chhote Pandit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.
Ashwini Kalsekar is seen in the role of Panditayan, the wife of Bade Pandit.
Bengali actress Prantika Das played a small but important role in the film.
'Gadar 2' villain Manish Wadhwa is also in an important role in the film.