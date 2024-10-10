S.S. Rajamouli's Birthday: Must-watch his 7 highest-grossing films

Entertainment
This epic film became India's highest-grossing movie and the first South Indian film to surpass ₹1,000 crore globally, achieving monumental success.
As the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, this groundbreaking movie holds the title of the highest-grossing Telugu film, captivating audiences globally.
This cinematic masterpiece captivated audiences worldwide, earning prestigious awards for its compelling storytelling and exceptional performances across various platforms.
This film, with an ₹11 crore budget, garnered ₹14 crore pre-release and grossed ₹23 crore at the box office, showcasing its commercial success and appeal.
Produced on a ₹44 crore budget, this film achieved pre-release business of ₹48 crore and ultimately grossed ₹78 crore at the box office, demonstrating immense popularity.
With a modest budget of ₹5 crore, Sye performed well, generating ₹7 crore in pre-release business and earning ₹9.5 crore overall, proving its commercial viability.