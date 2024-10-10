Entertainment

S.S. Rajamouli's Birthday: Must-watch his 7 highest-grossing films

Image credits: IMDB

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

This epic film became India's highest-grossing movie and the first South Indian film to surpass ₹1,000 crore globally, achieving monumental success.

 

Image credits: Facebook

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

As the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, this groundbreaking movie holds the title of the highest-grossing Telugu film, captivating audiences globally.
 

Image credits: Social Media

RRR (2022)

This cinematic masterpiece captivated audiences worldwide, earning prestigious awards for its compelling storytelling and exceptional performances across various platforms.

 

Image credits: Social Media

VikramarkuduS

This film, with an ₹11 crore budget, garnered ₹14 crore pre-release and grossed ₹23 crore at the box office, showcasing its commercial success and appeal.

Image credits: IMDB

Magadheera

Produced on a ₹44 crore budget, this film achieved pre-release business of ₹48 crore and ultimately grossed ₹78 crore at the box office, demonstrating immense popularity.

Image credits: IMDB

Sye

With a modest budget of ₹5 crore, Sye performed well, generating ₹7 crore in pre-release business and earning ₹9.5 crore overall, proving its commercial viability.

 


 

Image credits: IMDB
