SS Rajamouli turns 51: Rs 158 crore net worth, car collection and more

SS Rajamouli birthday

On October 10, filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be turning 51, and here is a look into his luxury lifestyle.

Net worth

The filmmaker's net worth is estimated to be Rs 158 crore which majorly comes from his films and brand endorsements. 

Properties

In 2008, Rajamouli bought a magnificent villa in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and he also has several properties in various areas. 

Cars collection

He also owns some high-end vehicles, like Range Rover and BMW. It costs between Rs 1 and 1.5 crore.

Fee

Some rumors even claim that the director received a whopping Rs 25 crore for the Baahubali franchise. 
It is also said that he raised his charge to Rs 100 crore for each project.

