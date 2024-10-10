SS Rajamouli turns 51: Rs 158 crore net worth, car collection and more

Entertainment
On October 10, filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be turning 51, and here is a look into his luxury lifestyle.
The filmmaker's net worth is estimated to be Rs 158 crore which majorly comes from his films and brand endorsements.
In 2008, Rajamouli bought a magnificent villa in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and he also has several properties in various areas.
He also owns some high-end vehicles, like Range Rover and BMW. It costs between Rs 1 and 1.5 crore.
Some rumors even claim that the director received a whopping Rs 25 crore for the Baahubali franchise.
It is also said that he raised his charge to Rs 100 crore for each project.