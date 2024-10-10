Entertainment

Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress

Birth Details

Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan, known as Rekha, was born on October 10, 1954. Her father was a famous Tamil film actor, Gemini Ganesan, and her mother was Pushpavalli.

 

Travel Dreams

Despite her family's cinematic background, Rekha never aspired to be an actress. She dreamt of exploring the world and becoming an air hostess instead.

 

Career Aspirations

Rekha’s passion for travel influenced her aspirations. She envisioned a life of adventure in the skies, exploring new places, cultures, and experiences beyond the film industry.

 

Linguistic Skills

Rekha is a linguistic talent, fluent in several languages. Besides Hindi and Tamil, she speaks English, Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam, and French.

 

Magazine Feature

In 1987, Rekha graced the pages of the international magazine Harper’s and Queen, showcasing her prominence and allure in the entertainment industry.

 

Achievement

In September 2006, the UK magazine Eastern Eye recognized Rekha, listing her as #50 among "Asia's Sexiest Women," highlighting her enduring appeal and charisma.

