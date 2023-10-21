Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 romantic movies of Yash Chopra

Entertainment
Yash Chopra Death Anniversary: Post completeting his last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', fiilmmaker Yash Chopra left for heavenly abode. Here's 7 of his romantic films
This romantic drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta. Explored the love story between an Indian man, Pakistani woman, highlighting the theme of cross-border relationships
Yash Chopra was known for his romantic films, and "Chandni" is one of his most beloved. It starred Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor and featured beautiful songs and picturesque locations
Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, was a musical romantic drama and showcased Yash Chopra's prowess in capturing love and dance on screen
"Lamhe" explored the theme of love across generations. The film starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in dual roles and was praised for its bold storytelling
Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, dealt with the complexities of love and extramarital affairs, real life tension between lead actors added to the film's intrigue
A beautiful romantic drama that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor. The film is known for its memorable music and intricate love stories
This film is a classic in Indian cinema and is known for its powerful performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. It explored themes of family, morality, and the underworld