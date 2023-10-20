Entertainment

5 tips to get the perfect eyeliner wink

Image credits: Getty

Use a quality eyeliner

Start with a good-quality eyeliner. Gel eyeliners, liquid eyeliners, and felt-tip liners are popular choices for creating sharp, precise lines. 

Image credits: Getty

Steady your hand

Find a comfortable and well-lit space to apply your eyeliner. Rest your elbow on a stable surface to steady your hand. 

Image credits: Getty

Start with small strokes

Don't try to create the perfect wing in one continuous line. Instead, start with small, connected dashes or dots along your upper lash line. 

Image credits: Getty

Use a guide or stencil

Some makeup brands offer winged eyeliner stencils that you can place along your eyelid for a precise application.

Image credits: Getty

Adjust the angle to your eye shape

The angle of your wing should complement your eye shape. For most eye shapes, the wing should follow the natural extension of your lower lash line, angling slightly upward. 

Image credits: Getty
