5 tips to get the perfect eyeliner wink

Start with a good-quality eyeliner. Gel eyeliners, liquid eyeliners, and felt-tip liners are popular choices for creating sharp, precise lines.
Find a comfortable and well-lit space to apply your eyeliner. Rest your elbow on a stable surface to steady your hand.
Don't try to create the perfect wing in one continuous line. Instead, start with small, connected dashes or dots along your upper lash line.
Some makeup brands offer winged eyeliner stencils that you can place along your eyelid for a precise application.
The angle of your wing should complement your eye shape. For most eye shapes, the wing should follow the natural extension of your lower lash line, angling slightly upward.