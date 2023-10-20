Entertainment

Ganapath: Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff grove to song 'Hum Aaye Hain'

Image credits: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Ganapath Release

The most recent Bollywood film, "Ganpath: A Hero Is Born," featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, made its global cinema debut today.

Image credits: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Hum Aaye Hain Song Popularity

In addition to the movie, the inaugural song "Hum Aaye Hain" has been topping the charts and asserting its dominance on various music platforms.

Image credits: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff Collaboration

Recently, we witnessed Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff dancing to the beats of this song.

Image credits: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Ranveer Singh Joins Tiger Shroff

In a recent video Ranveer Singh joined Tiger Shroff to perform the hook step of the track. The enthusiastic dance by the pair in the video appeared to be well-received by fans.

Image credits: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Delightful Experience Watching Them Together

Witnessing both of these stars in their element, dancing to the chart-topping track, and displaying their fervor for the song is indeed a delightful experience.

Image credits: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram
