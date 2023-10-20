Entertainment
The most recent Bollywood film, "Ganpath: A Hero Is Born," featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, made its global cinema debut today.
In addition to the movie, the inaugural song "Hum Aaye Hain" has been topping the charts and asserting its dominance on various music platforms.
Recently, we witnessed Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff dancing to the beats of this song.
In a recent video Ranveer Singh joined Tiger Shroff to perform the hook step of the track. The enthusiastic dance by the pair in the video appeared to be well-received by fans.
Witnessing both of these stars in their element, dancing to the chart-topping track, and displaying their fervor for the song is indeed a delightful experience.