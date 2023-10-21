Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani to Devdas: 7 films with crucial Durga Puja plots

Seven films, from Rocky Aur Rani to Devdas, interweave Durga Puja into their narratives, enriching love, drama, and friendships with Kolkata's festive spirit

Kahaani

Durga Puja in Kolkata plays a significant role in this thriller, as Vidya Bagchi's search for her missing husband unfolds against the festival's backdrop

Lootera

A tale of love and redemption set during Durga Puja, the festival's symbolism enriches the emotional journey of the characters in this film

Parineeta

Durga Puja serves as a cultural canvas for this love story, emphasizing the bond between childhood friends Shekhar and Lalita

Gunday

Durga Puja's vibrancy and significance in Kolkata's culture add depth to the friendship and rivalry between Bikram and Bala, two inseparable friends turned adversaries

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

A modern love story set in Delhi, where the couple come together inspite of family adversity. The durga puja backdrop adds a layer to the bengali family of Rani in the film

Devdas

Devdas, a classic tale, showcases the grandeur of Durga Puja as a backdrop to the tragic love story of Devdas and Paro, highlighting the festivity's role in their lives

