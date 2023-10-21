Entertainment

Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Professor to Junglee, 7 best films

Here, we bring you a list of seven of Shammi Kapoor's best films that showcase his brilliance.

Image credits: IMDb

Teesri Manzil (1966)

A suspenseful thriller with a dose of musical enchantment, Shammi's performance in this film is sheer magic.

Image credits: IMDb

An Evening in Paris (1967)

A romantic escapade set in the city of love, Paris, this film is a delightful treat for all.

Image credits: IMDb

Brahmachari (1968)

In this heartwarming drama, Shammi Kapoor's character teaches us the true meaning of selfless love.

Image credits: IMDb

Kashmir Ki Kali (1964)

This film features Shammi Kapoor in a charming role, portraying a rich but carefree young man who falls for a mysterious girl, played by Sharmila Tagore

Image credits: IMDb

Junglee (1961)

Shammi Kapoor's wild and energetic portrayal in this classic film set a new benchmark for youthful romance.

Image credits: IMDb

Professor (1962)

A hilarious comedy, Shammi Kapoor's role as a young professor is both endearing and entertaining.

Image credits: IMDb

Dil Deke Dekho (1959)

The film showcases Shammi Kapoor's impeccable comic timing and the charming chemistry between him and the leading lady, Asha Parekh.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One