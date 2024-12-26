Entertainment

Ram Charan to Allu Arjun: A look at south stars' wives' careers

Wives of South Indian Superstars

This article explores the lives and careers of the wives of South Indian superstars. Read on for more details.

1. Allu Arjun's Wife, Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, was a model but left the industry after marriage to focus on her family.

2. Thalapathy Vijay's Wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam

Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, is a media person but now primarily focuses on her family.

3. Ram Charan's Wife, Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and Editor-in-Chief of B Positive magazine, reportedly worth 1130 crores.

4. Yash's Wife, Radhika Pandit

KGF star Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, is a well-known actress who started her career in TV serials.

5. Suriya's Wife, Jyothika

Suriya's wife, Jyothika, is a popular actress known for her work in several South Indian films, including the recent 'Shaitaan'.

6. Mahesh Babu's Wife, Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, is a former actress who left the film industry after marriage.

7. Jr. NTR's Wife, Lakshmi Pranathi

Jr. NTR's wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, comes from a business family and is a homemaker.

8. Dulquer Salmaan's Wife, Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan's wife, Amal Sufiya, is a businesswoman and reportedly an interior designer.

