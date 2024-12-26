Pushpa 2 to Bawaal: Top 10 Bollywood opening day box office hits

Entertainment
See which film ranked where in the list of 2024's highest-grossing opening day films. Did Varun Dhawan's Bawaal make the list?
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was the biggest opener of 2024, collecting 164.25 crore on its first day.
Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD was the second highest-grossing film of the year, earning 95 crore on its opening day.
Varun Dhawan's recently released Bawaal is last on the list of 2024's top 10 opening-day earners, with 12.50 crore.
