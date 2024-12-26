Sultan to Tiger 3: Salman Khan's top 8 highest-grossing films

Entertainment
Salman Khan will turn 59 on December 27. On the occasion of his birthday, we are going to tell you about his highest-grossing films.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan.. the Salman Khan film that shook the box office upon its release. This 100 crore film earned 9 times its budget. The movie earned 921 crores.
Salman Khan's blockbuster film Sultan, released in 2016, looted the box office. Made on a budget of 110 crores, the film did a business of 609 crores.
Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2017, created a blast at the box office upon its release. The 150 crore film earned 562 crores.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3, released in 2023, was made on a budget of 250 crores. The film did a strong business of 466 crores at the box office.
Salman Khan's film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was released in 2015. Made on a budget of 170 crores, this film did a business of 210 crores.
Salman Khan's 2014 film Kick created a storm in theaters upon its release. The film, made on a budget of 115 crores, did a business of 384 crores.
Salman Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger created a buzz at the box office. The film did a business of 328 crores, while the movie's budget was 75 crores.
Salman Khan's film Bharat, released in 2019, collected 322 crores at the box office. The film's budget was 165 crores.
