Entertainment

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Know superstar's criminal cases; Check

Salman Khan's Birthday

Salman Khan is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024. He has faced two major criminal cases in his life

Salman Khan Embroiled in Cases

Salman Khan was charged with blackbuck poaching during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Jodhpur in 1998

Expired Weapons Licenses

Salman was jailed twice in the blackbuck poaching case. Police recovered a pistol and rifle from his room

Session Court Sentence Suspended

Salman Khan was sentenced by the Sessions Court in the blackbuck poaching case. The High Court suspended his sentence

Acquitted by Court, Not by Society

The High Court acquitted Salman in the blackbuck poaching case citing insufficient evidence. However, the Bishnoi community has not forgiven him

Salman Khan on Lawrence Bishnoi's Hit List

The Bishnoi community worships the blackbuck. Lawrence Bishnoi, who belongs to this community, has threatened to kill Salman Khan

Baba Siddiqui Killed

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members have fired at Salman Khan's house. They have killed Baba Siddiqui, a very close friend of the superstar

Salman Khan Lives Under Threat

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is after Salman Khan's life. He has been given security by the Maharashtra government

Hit and Run Case Against Salman

On the night of September 28, 2002, Salman Khan was returning home after a party when his Land Cruiser ran over laborers sleeping on the footpath

Salman Khan Acquitted by High Court

A Bombay Sessions Court sentenced Salman to 5 years in the hit-and-run case. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the sentence

