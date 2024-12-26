Salman Khan 59th birthday: Know superstar's criminal cases; Check

Entertainment
Salman Khan is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024. He has faced two major criminal cases in his life
Salman Khan was charged with blackbuck poaching during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Jodhpur in 1998
Salman was jailed twice in the blackbuck poaching case. Police recovered a pistol and rifle from his room
Salman Khan was sentenced by the Sessions Court in the blackbuck poaching case. The High Court suspended his sentence
The High Court acquitted Salman in the blackbuck poaching case citing insufficient evidence. However, the Bishnoi community has not forgiven him
The Bishnoi community worships the blackbuck. Lawrence Bishnoi, who belongs to this community, has threatened to kill Salman Khan
Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members have fired at Salman Khan's house. They have killed Baba Siddiqui, a very close friend of the superstar
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is after Salman Khan's life. He has been given security by the Maharashtra government
On the night of September 28, 2002, Salman Khan was returning home after a party when his Land Cruiser ran over laborers sleeping on the footpath
A Bombay Sessions Court sentenced Salman to 5 years in the hit-and-run case. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the sentence
