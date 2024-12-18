Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh: Baby John cast fees revealed

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan, playing Satya in the action-thriller 'Baby John,' charged 35 crore rupees.
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, portraying Satya's wife, received a fee of 4 crore rupees.
Jackie Shroff, playing the villain, earned 1.5 crore rupees.
Sanya Malhotra, in a special appearance, charged 1 crore rupees.
Rajpal Yadav also appeared in the film and received 1 crore rupees.
Wamiqa Gabbi, playing Khushi's teacher, earned 40 lakh rupees.
Sheeba Chaddha, portraying Varun Dhawan's mother, charged 20 lakh rupees.
Salman Khan made a cameo appearance without charging any fees.
YRKKH Spoiler alert: Distance grows between Armaan, Abhira
'Pushpa 2' to 'Stree 2': 8 must-watch movies of 2024 before New Year
The Holiday to Serendipity-7 movies for romantic December nights
Varun Dhawan to Ananya: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024