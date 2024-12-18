Entertainment

Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh: Baby John cast fees revealed

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, playing Satya in the action-thriller 'Baby John,' charged 35 crore rupees.

Keerthy Suresh

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, portraying Satya's wife, received a fee of 4 crore rupees.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff, playing the villain, earned 1.5 crore rupees.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, in a special appearance, charged 1 crore rupees.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav also appeared in the film and received 1 crore rupees.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, playing Khushi's teacher, earned 40 lakh rupees.

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha, portraying Varun Dhawan's mother, charged 20 lakh rupees.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan made a cameo appearance without charging any fees.

