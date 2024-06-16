 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Father's Day 2024: 7 famous parent-child duos of Bollywood

Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor

Pankaj is renowned for his work in films and television, including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maqbool. Shahid is known for his intense performances in films like Haider

Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most industrious father-son duo of Bollywood. Guru and Dhoom are Abhishek's great movies, whereas Sholay had been a trendsetter

Rishi Kapoor- Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's 'Bobby' still resonates with the people. His son Ranbir Kapoor made his debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in 'Sawaariya'

Dharmendra- Sunny Deol

Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, is celebrated for his roles in classics like Sholay, Sunny Deol did wonders with 'Gadar', 'Border' and recently 'Gadar 2'

Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt

Sunil was respected actor, politician, noted for Mother India. Sanjay has had a tumultuous career with highs in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil, known for his evergreen charm and films like Mr. India. His son Harshvardhan is an emerging actor, noted for his roles in Mirzya is still trying to make his mark

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff

Jackie is famous for his films like 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan'. Tiger is renowned for his films like War, Baaghi

