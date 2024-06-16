SHOCKING: THIS Panchayat actor washed dishes at Kareena-Saif’s wedding

Entertainment
Season 3 of 'Panchayat' is currently streaming on Prime Video and is receiving great response.
Actor Aasif Khan who plays a major role in the series shared a shocking struggle story.
In a recent podcast, Aasif Khan revealed that he worked as a kitchen assistant at the hotel where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were married.
He worked as a server and washed dishes at the hotel and as an ambitious actor, he requested his management for permission to meet the stars but was turned down.
Despite being so near to them, the actor was sad because he couldn't meet the stars.
Aasif has amassed a sizable fan base in a famous online series because of his parts.
Aside from Panchayat, he played Babar in Mirzapur season 2 and Kabir in Pataal Lok, receiving high accolades for both performances.