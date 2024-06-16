 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

SHOCKING: THIS Panchayat actor washed dishes at Kareena-Saif’s wedding

Season 3 of 'Panchayat'

Season 3 of 'Panchayat' is currently streaming on Prime Video and is receiving great response.

Aasif Khan during struggle days

Actor Aasif Khan who plays a major role in the series shared a shocking struggle story. 

Aasif Khan washed dishes

In a recent podcast, Aasif Khan revealed that he worked as a kitchen assistant at the hotel where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were married.

He worked as a server and washed dishes at the hotel and as an ambitious actor, he requested his management for permission to meet the stars but was turned down. 

Aasif Khan struggle days

Despite being so near to them, the actor was sad because he couldn't meet the stars.

Aasif Khan's career

Aasif has amassed a sizable fan base in a famous online series because of his parts.

Aside from Panchayat, he played Babar in Mirzapur season 2 and Kabir in Pataal Lok, receiving high accolades for both performances.

