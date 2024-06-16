Vaani Kapoor HOT photos: 8 times the Bollywood actress slayed

Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor sets internet on fire with her pictures, that she regularly updates on her Instagram. Here are 8 hot pictures of the actress
In this white, silk satin dress, Vaani Kapoor looks tempting
In this patterned bikini blouse and botton open jeans, Vaani amps up the glam quotient
Vaani Kapoor looks sizzling in this Orange and green combination. Here she flaunts her curves like a pro
Her sexy legs and her bare back is amply visible in this white, silk dress
Vaani Kapoor looks glammed up in this yellow bikini top and white skirt
Vaani Kapoor looks like a glammed up doll in this bright orange red dress with her cleavage amply visible
Vaani Kapoor looks sizzling in this green bikini. Her abs show how fit she is