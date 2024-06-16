 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor HOT photos: 8 times the Bollywood actress slayed

Vaani Kapoor sets internet on fire with her pictures, that she regularly updates on her Instagram. Here are 8 hot pictures of the actress

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

In this white, silk satin dress, Vaani Kapoor looks tempting

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

In this patterned bikini blouse and botton open jeans, Vaani amps up the glam quotient

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looks sizzling in this Orange and green combination. Here she flaunts her curves like a pro

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Her sexy legs and her bare back is amply visible in this white, silk dress

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looks glammed up in this yellow bikini top and white skirt

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looks like a glammed up doll in this bright orange red dress with her cleavage amply visible

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looks sizzling in this green bikini. Her abs show how fit she is

Image credits: VaaniKapoor/Instagram
