Entertainment

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Priyanka Chopra inspired hairstyles

7 Statement Hairstyles

This story brings you 7 statement hairstyles by Priyanka Chopra, perfect for Valentine's Day

Double Side Half Ponytail

Priyanka's double side half ponytail is cool and trendy, perfect for parties and office wear

Messy Indian Braided Hairstyle

Copy this glamorous yet simple messy Indian braided hairstyle for any outfit

Bubble High Ponytail

This bubble high ponytail adds a classy touch, perfect for college and office

Sleek High Bun

This sleek high bun is perfect for a royal and classy look with sarees or western outfits

Side Indian Braided Hairstyle

This trendy side Indian braid is perfect for casual outings and bodycon dresses

Crown Braided Open Hairstyle

This simple crown braid is perfect for those who love open hair and adds a stylish touch

