Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Priyanka Chopra inspired hairstyles

Entertainment
This story brings you 7 statement hairstyles by Priyanka Chopra, perfect for Valentine's Day
Priyanka's double side half ponytail is cool and trendy, perfect for parties and office wear
Copy this glamorous yet simple messy Indian braided hairstyle for any outfit
This bubble high ponytail adds a classy touch, perfect for college and office
This sleek high bun is perfect for a royal and classy look with sarees or western outfits
This trendy side Indian braid is perfect for casual outings and bodycon dresses
This simple crown braid is perfect for those who love open hair and adds a stylish touch
