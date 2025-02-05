Abhishek Bachchan Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Entertainment
As of November 2024, his net worth is estimated at ₹280 crore, reflecting his successful acting career and diverse business ventures.
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan own a luxurious villa in Dubai and a grand home in Juhu, Mumbai, showcasing their high-end lifestyle.
Abhishek’s impressive collection includes Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Continental GT, Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz S500, Porsche Cayman, and Land Rover Defender 130X.
His films, like Dhoom 3, Happy New Year, and I Want To Talk, have performed well at the box office, contributing significantly to his wealth.
Abhishek invests in consumer brands, sports teams, and real estate, alongside managing his family's business, AB Corp. Ltd., diversifying his income sources.
He actively participates in running AB Corp. Ltd., which adds to his financial strength and ensures the growth of his family’s entertainment empire.
