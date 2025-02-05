Entertainment

Why Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor Broke Up: Here's the full story

Image credits: social media

Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan will celebrate his 49th birthday on February 5th. He was born in 1976 in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan's First Affair

Before his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to Karisma Kapoor. They were deeply in love.

Karisma and Abhishek's Closeness

Abhishek and Karisma grew closer during his sister Shweta's wedding. Shweta's in-laws and the Kapoor family had a close relationship.

Bachchan Family Welcomed Karisma

Abhishek and Karisma got engaged in 2002. Jaya Bachchan herself introduced her future daughter-in-law to the media.

Jaya Bachchan's Condition

Months after the engagement, Jaya Bachchan stipulated that Karisma would not work in films after marriage.

Jaya Bachchan Caused the Breakup

Karisma and her mother Babita did not agree to this condition, and Jaya Bachchan refused to budge. The engagement subsequently ended.

Babita and Jaya: The Villains

The biggest villains in Abhishek and Karisma's love story were their mothers, Jaya and Babita Kapoor.

