Why Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor Broke Up: Here's the full story

Abhishek Bachchan will celebrate his 49th birthday on February 5th. He was born in 1976 in Mumbai.
Before his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to Karisma Kapoor. They were deeply in love.
Abhishek and Karisma grew closer during his sister Shweta's wedding. Shweta's in-laws and the Kapoor family had a close relationship.
Abhishek and Karisma got engaged in 2002. Jaya Bachchan herself introduced her future daughter-in-law to the media.
Months after the engagement, Jaya Bachchan stipulated that Karisma would not work in films after marriage.
Karisma and her mother Babita did not agree to this condition, and Jaya Bachchan refused to budge. The engagement subsequently ended.
The biggest villains in Abhishek and Karisma's love story were their mothers, Jaya and Babita Kapoor.
