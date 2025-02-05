Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Top 10 highest-grossing films of star

Abhishek Bachchan turns 49. Born on February 5, 1976, in Mumbai, he is known as a flop actor. Learn about his 10 highest-grossing films…

10. Bunty Aur Babli (Super Hit)

Release Date: May 27, 2005

Co-stars: Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji

Worldwide Collection: ₹62.74 Crore

9. Dhoom (Super Hit)

Release Date: August 27, 2004

Co-stars: John Abraham, Esha Deol, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen

Worldwide Collection: ₹62.74 Crore

8. Dostana (Semi Hit)

Release Date: November 14, 2008

Co-stars: John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Bobby Deol

Worldwide Collection: ₹82.86 Crore

7. Guru (Average)

Release Date: January 12, 2007

Co-stars: Aishwarya Rai, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan

Worldwide Collection: ₹83.07 Crore

1. Dhoom 3 (Blockbuster)

Release Date: December 20, 2013

Co-stars: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff

Worldwide Collection: ₹556.74 Crore

