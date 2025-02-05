Entertainment

Sweta Tiwari to Shama Sikander: 7 actresses who did bold scenes on OTT

1. Shama Sikander

TV actress Shama Sikander gave bold scenes in the web series Maya, captivating the audience

2. Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh performed intimate scenes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, receiving praise for her work

3. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, known for her captivating presence, delivered bold scenes in Hum Tum and Them, which were well-received

4. Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti's bold scenes in Tanhaiyan surprised viewers, but her performance was also appreciated

5. Nia Sharma

Known for her boldness, Nia Sharma delivered numerous bold scenes in the web series Twisted

6. Hina Khan

Popular TV actress Hina Khan, known for her boldness, performed intimate scenes in Damaged and Hacked, which were well-received

7. Tridha Choudhury

Tridha Choudhury, who gained fame from Aashram, is also known for her bold scenes

