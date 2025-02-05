Sweta Tiwari to Shama Sikander: 7 actresses who did bold scenes on OTT

Entertainment
TV actress Shama Sikander gave bold scenes in the web series Maya, captivating the audience
Sanjeeda Sheikh performed intimate scenes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, receiving praise for her work
Shweta Tiwari, known for her captivating presence, delivered bold scenes in Hum Tum and Them, which were well-received
Surbhi Jyoti's bold scenes in Tanhaiyan surprised viewers, but her performance was also appreciated
Known for her boldness, Nia Sharma delivered numerous bold scenes in the web series Twisted
Popular TV actress Hina Khan, known for her boldness, performed intimate scenes in Damaged and Hacked, which were well-received
Tridha Choudhury, who gained fame from Aashram, is also known for her bold scenes
