Entertainment
Richard Gere’s Edward climbs a fire escape with red roses to win over Julia Roberts’ Vivian, making it a classic fairy-tale romance moment for Valentine’s Day.
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s heartfelt love confession on New Year’s Eve is a touching and relatable moment, often revisited during Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ passionate rain-soaked kiss in The Notebook remains a timeless symbol of love, making it an unforgettable Hollywood romance.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes shine in Baz Luhrmann’s modern take on Shakespeare, where their heartfelt balcony scene remains one of the most romantic moments in cinema.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s romance in Titanic is an unforgettable tale of love and sacrifice, making it one of Hollywood’s most iconic love stories.
