Entertainment

Mrs. to Cassandra: 11 Exciting OTT releases THIS week to binge-watch

Image credits: imdb

Mrs. (Feb 7)

Sanya Malhotra plays Richa, a dancer torn between her dreams and household duties, leading to self-discovery. Streaming on ZEE5.
 

Image credits: IMDB

Cassandra (Feb 6)

A German sci-fi thriller about a family moving into a smart home with a 1970s AI assistant named Cassandra, who harbors a sinister obsession. Streaming on Netflix.
 

Image credits: IMDB

Kinda Pregnant (Feb 4)

Amy Schumer stars as Lainy, a Brooklyn teacher who fakes pregnancy to fit in. Her lie spirals into a chaotic, hilarious situation. Streaming on Netflix.

 

Image credits: IMDB

Kobali (Feb 4)

Set in Rayalaseema, this Telugu crime drama shows a long-standing feud between families, filled with betrayal, vengeance, and dark secrets. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

Image credits: IMDB

Love You To Death (Feb 5)

Fate brings Raúl and Marta together in a funeral home, where their unexpected romance blossoms amidst health crises and existential questions. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Image credits: imdb

Apple Cider Vinegar (Feb 6)

Two women fake their wellness journey to cure illnesses, growing a huge online following. This true-ish story shows the rise and fall of their empire. Streaming on Netflix.
 

Image credits: imdb

Invincible Season 3 (Feb 6)

Mark Grayson faces fierce battles and internal struggles as he contemplates his hero identity, all while his father, Omni-Man, looms large. Streaming on Prime Video.
 

Image credits: imdb

The Åre Murders (Feb 6)

Detective Hanna Ahlander investigates a young woman’s disappearance in Åre, uncovering dark secrets in this Swedish thriller. Streaming on Netflix.
 

Image credits: imdb

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Feb 7)

Relive the epic moments of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry with insights from cricket legends. Streaming on Netflix.

 

Image credits: imdb

The Mehta Boys (Feb 7)

Boman Irani directs and stars in this emotional film about a father-son reunion that unearths old conflicts and unspoken truths. Streaming on Prime Video.

Image credits: imdb

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Priyanka Chopra inspired hairstyles

Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Top 10 highest-grossing films of star

Sweta Tiwari to Shama Sikander: 7 actresses who did bold scenes on OTT

Why Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor broke up: Here's the full story