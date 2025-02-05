Mrs. to Cassandra: 11 Exciting OTT releases THIS week to binge-watch

Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra plays Richa, a dancer torn between her dreams and household duties, leading to self-discovery. Streaming on ZEE5.
A German sci-fi thriller about a family moving into a smart home with a 1970s AI assistant named Cassandra, who harbors a sinister obsession. Streaming on Netflix.
Amy Schumer stars as Lainy, a Brooklyn teacher who fakes pregnancy to fit in. Her lie spirals into a chaotic, hilarious situation. Streaming on Netflix.
Set in Rayalaseema, this Telugu crime drama shows a long-standing feud between families, filled with betrayal, vengeance, and dark secrets. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Fate brings Raúl and Marta together in a funeral home, where their unexpected romance blossoms amidst health crises and existential questions. Streaming on Apple TV+.
Two women fake their wellness journey to cure illnesses, growing a huge online following. This true-ish story shows the rise and fall of their empire. Streaming on Netflix.
Mark Grayson faces fierce battles and internal struggles as he contemplates his hero identity, all while his father, Omni-Man, looms large. Streaming on Prime Video.
Detective Hanna Ahlander investigates a young woman’s disappearance in Åre, uncovering dark secrets in this Swedish thriller. Streaming on Netflix.
Relive the epic moments of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry with insights from cricket legends. Streaming on Netflix.
Boman Irani directs and stars in this emotional film about a father-son reunion that unearths old conflicts and unspoken truths. Streaming on Prime Video.
