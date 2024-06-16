 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Domestic violence to rash driving: Actor Darshan's past criminal cases

Darshan Thoogudeepa in Police custody

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been detained in connection with the murder of a man in Bangalore. 

Renuka Swamy's body was found in a stormwater drain, partially devoured by dogs, before being discovered by a food delivery executive, who contacted authorities.

Darshan Thoogudeepa criminal cases

Darshan has now been identified as a repeat offender, let us have a look at his previous cases.

Domestic violence and attempted murder

Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, accused him of assault, resulting in charges of domestic violence and attempted murder against him. 

SUV Accident

Darshan and his friends, including veteran actor Devaraj, were involved in an incident in which their SUV hit a streetlight in North Mysuru, injuring all of them.

Alleged assault on a waiter

Darshan was accused of punching a waitress in a Mysuru hotel. He reportedly paid Rs 50,000 to resolve the dispute and escape legal penalties.

Late-night party allegations

Darshan and seven others were accused of breaking rules governing late-night meetings and alcohol usage.

Wildlife offense

Darshan violated animal preservation regulations by maintaining four bar-headed geese in his Mysuru property. Forest officials raided his farmhouse and rescued the birds.

Let dogs unleashed on a staffer

A staff member claimed that Darshan unleashed his dogs on her, resulting in the attack. However, police investigations revealed that Darshan was not directly involved.

