Entertainment

USA Elections: Jennifer Aniston to Lady Gaga; 8 stars who cast votes

Jennifer Aniston to Lady Gaga; Hollywood stars who cast their votes and urged others to vote

Image credits: Instagram

Mark Ruffalo

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo, outspoken Democrat, voted and showed his support for Kamala Harris

Image credits: Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

'Legally Blonde' actress Reese Witherspoon posted 'I Voted' selfie and urged others to vote for democracy

Image credits: Instagram

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has supported Kamala Harris during her rallied and wore a 'I Voted' badge in her selfie

Image credits: Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has been a vocal supporter of VP Kamala Harris's campaign to the White House

Image credits: Instagram

Beyonce

Beyonce shared a video and strongly urged people to vote

Image credits: Instagram

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin flaunted his 'I Voted' badge in his selfie 

Image credits: Instagram

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria asked people to go out and vote as she flaunted her 'I Voted' badge

Image credits: Instagram

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter ensured her vote was counted while strongly supporting Kamala Harris, sharing a photo of herself wrapped in the American flag

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One