Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra throw THIS person on ground

Entertainment
A major fight will be shown in 'Bigg Boss 18' during a task involving Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal
The fight escalates, leading Vivian and Avinash to tackle Rajat to the ground during the task
Sara suffers a mental breakdown, crying intensely and throwing things. She becomes difficult to control
Sara tells her husband she wants to leave the show. Others try to console her, but she remains inconsolable
It remains to be seen how others calm Sara down and why Vivian and Avinash clashed with Rajat
Four contestants – Chahat Pandey, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, and Tejinder Singh Bagga – are nominated for eviction