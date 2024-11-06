Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra throw THIS person on ground

A big fight in Bigg Boss

A major fight will be shown in 'Bigg Boss 18' during a task involving Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal

Vivian and Avinash clash with Rajat

The fight escalates, leading Vivian and Avinash to tackle Rajat to the ground during the task

Sara has a mental breakdown

Sara suffers a mental breakdown, crying intensely and throwing things. She becomes difficult to control

Sara expresses her desire to leave

Sara tells her husband she wants to leave the show. Others try to console her, but she remains inconsolable

Sara loses her composure

It remains to be seen how others calm Sara down and why Vivian and Avinash clashed with Rajat

Who will be evicted?

Four contestants – Chahat Pandey, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, and Tejinder Singh Bagga – are nominated for eviction

