Art of rebranding: Tamil actresses who changed their names for cinema

Many leading actresses have changed their real names for cinema. Let's find out some of those actresses.

Anjali

Anjali's real name is Bala Tripura Sundari.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's original name is Sai Pallavi Senthamarai.

Anushka

Anushka's real name is Sweety Shetty.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's original name is Shruti Rajalakshmi Haasan.

Sneha

Sneha's real name is Suhasini.

Revathi

Revathi's real name is Asha.

Radha

Radha's original name is Udaya Chandrika.

Kushboo

Kushboo's real name is Naghat Khan.

