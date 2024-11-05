Art of rebranding: Tamil actresses who changed their names for cinema

Entertainment
Many leading actresses have changed their real names for cinema. Let's find out some of those actresses.
Anjali's real name is Bala Tripura Sundari.
Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.
Sai Pallavi's original name is Sai Pallavi Senthamarai.
Anushka's real name is Sweety Shetty.
Shruti Haasan's original name is Shruti Rajalakshmi Haasan.
Sneha's real name is Suhasini.
Revathi's real name is Asha.
Radha's original name is Udaya Chandrika.
Kushboo's real name is Naghat Khan.