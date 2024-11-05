Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn-10 Bollywood stars who QUIT smoking

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan once revealed that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes a day while working in Kolkata. Today, he doesn't smoke.
Shah Rukh Khan, who recently announced quitting smoking, revealed in 2011 that he smoked 100 cigarettes a day.
Ajay Devgn has admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day. However, he quit during the shooting of 'Raid' in 2018.
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly smoked four packs of cigarettes a day. He quit after his daughter Raha was born.
Fardeen Khan has reportedly quit smoking. He once allegedly smoked 30 cigarettes a day.
Sanjay Dutt was a famous chain smoker, consuming two packs daily. He later reduced it to just two cigarettes.
Shahid Kapoor smoked 20 cigarettes a day during 'Kabir Singh'. He quit after the film's release to protect his daughter.
Kangana Ranaut no longer smokes. She picked up the habit during 'Woh Lamhe', smoking 10-12 cigarettes daily.
Kajol's mother, Tanuja, tried quitting multiple times but couldn't. She reportedly smoked 1-2 packs a day.
While the exact number isn't known, Konkona was a heavy smoker. She quit after her son Haroon's birth in 2011.