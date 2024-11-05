Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn-10 Bollywood stars who QUIT smoking

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan once revealed that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes a day while working in Kolkata. Today, he doesn't smoke.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently announced quitting smoking, revealed in 2011 that he smoked 100 cigarettes a day.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day. However, he quit during the shooting of 'Raid' in 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly smoked four packs of cigarettes a day. He quit after his daughter Raha was born.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan has reportedly quit smoking. He once allegedly smoked 30 cigarettes a day.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was a famous chain smoker, consuming two packs daily. He later reduced it to just two cigarettes.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor smoked 20 cigarettes a day during 'Kabir Singh'. He quit after the film's release to protect his daughter.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut no longer smokes. She picked up the habit during 'Woh Lamhe', smoking 10-12 cigarettes daily.

Tanuja

Kajol's mother, Tanuja, tried quitting multiple times but couldn't. She reportedly smoked 1-2 packs a day.

Konkona Sen Sharma

While the exact number isn't known, Konkona was a heavy smoker. She quit after her son Haroon's birth in 2011.

