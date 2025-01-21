Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's new film Dakoo Maharaj has been released, which has created a buzz at the box office. This movie is earning tremendously.
Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela has made a big claim that she has defeated Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The main reason behind this is being told her movie.
Regarding Virat Kohli, actress Urvashi has claimed on her Instagram that she has left the cricketer behind in terms of popularity.
It has also emerged in the claim that the Bollywood actress has left behind not only Virat Kohli but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of popularity.
Urvashi is very fond of the game of cricket and she is often seen in the stadium in any big match. She was also in the spotlight during the World Cup 2023.
The match between India and Pakistan of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Dubai on 23 February. There is news that she might go to watch this match.
72.6 million people follow Urvashi Rautela on Instagram. From this figure, you can guess how much Urvashi's brand value has increased.
Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE
PHOTOS: Inside Sushant Singh Rajput's lavish Bandra flat
Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi: 6 YRKKH actress', their no-makeup looks
(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired lehenga designs for stunning look