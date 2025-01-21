PHOTOS: Inside Sushant Singh Rajput's lavish Bandra flat

Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput's last residence was in Bandra, Mumbai. It was in this house that SSR was found dead on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput lived in a rented apartment in Bandra. He paid a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh for this house.
Sushant Singh Rajput's duplex apartment was located on Hill Road in Bandra, offering a beautiful sea view. Joggers Park is also nearby.
Sushant Singh Rajput had a keen interest in space science, and his living room was filled with scientific and technological components.
SSR's flat had a magnificent reading room with books on various subjects. The entertainment room featured a TV, projector, and sound equipment.
Sushant Singh Rajput used to gaze at the stars and other planets through a telescope from his balcony at night.
At the time of his death, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly had a net worth of approximately Rs 59 crore. He reportedly charged between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore per film.
Actress Adah Sharma currently rents SSR's Bandra flat. She signed the agreement in 2023 and moved in with her mother and grandmother in 2024.
