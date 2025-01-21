Entertainment

PHOTOS: Inside Sushant Singh Rajput's lavish Bandra flat

Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's last residence was in Bandra, Mumbai. It was in this house that SSR was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Rented Apartment

Sushant Singh Rajput lived in a rented apartment in Bandra. He paid a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh for this house.

Sushant's Duplex Apartment in Bandra

Sushant Singh Rajput's duplex apartment was located on Hill Road in Bandra, offering a beautiful sea view. Joggers Park is also nearby.

Living Room Filled with Scientific Gadgets

Sushant Singh Rajput had a keen interest in space science, and his living room was filled with scientific and technological components.

Reading Room and Entertainment Area

SSR's flat had a magnificent reading room with books on various subjects. The entertainment room featured a TV, projector, and sound equipment.

Stargazing from the Balcony

Sushant Singh Rajput used to gaze at the stars and other planets through a telescope from his balcony at night.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Net Worth

At the time of his death, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly had a net worth of approximately Rs 59 crore. He reportedly charged between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore per film.

Current Resident of Sushant's Flat

Actress Adah Sharma currently rents SSR's Bandra flat. She signed the agreement in 2023 and moved in with her mother and grandmother in 2024.

Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi: 6 YRKKH actress', their no-makeup looks

(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired lehenga designs for stunning look

Photos: Meet Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn looks like Priyanka Chopra

Zeenat Aman to Rekha: 70+ Bollywood actresses without makeup look