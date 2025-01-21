Entertainment

Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi: 6 YRKKH actress', their no-makeup looks

Hina Khan

Hina Khan played Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. People are surprised to see her without makeup

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi played Naira in the show. It is quite difficult to recognize her in her no-makeup look

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod was seen in the role of Naira's daughter Akshara in the show. This picture is of her without makeup

Samriddhi Shukla

Samriddhi Shukla is seen in the role of Abhimanyu's sister Aarohi in the show. This is how she looks without makeup

Mohena Singh

Mohena Singh had an important role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. People are shocked to see her without makeup

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur was also seen in the show. In this picture, she is seen without makeup

