Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE

Entertainment
Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia is often in the news for her striking looks
Fans believe Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have been in a relationship for a long time. However, they haven't made any official announcement
Aditi Hundia is a model by profession. She also endorses several brands, which contributes significantly to her income
According to media reports, Ishan's rumored girlfriend Aditi has a net worth of two to three million dollars
Aditi Hundia has an impressive collection of expensive and luxury cars, all earned through her hard work
Model Aditi also has a substantial fan following. She has 289k followers on Instagram and is very active on social media
Aditi regularly shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account, receiving numerous likes and comments from fans
