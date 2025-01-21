Entertainment

Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE

Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia is often in the news for her striking looks

Long-term relationship with Ishan?

Fans believe Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have been in a relationship for a long time. However, they haven't made any official announcement

What does Aditi do?

Aditi Hundia is a model by profession. She also endorses several brands, which contributes significantly to her income

What is her net worth?

According to media reports, Ishan's rumored girlfriend Aditi has a net worth of two to three million dollars

Collection of luxury cars

Aditi Hundia has an impressive collection of expensive and luxury cars, all earned through her hard work

Instagram fan following

Model Aditi also has a substantial fan following. She has 289k followers on Instagram and is very active on social media

Shares her pictures

Aditi regularly shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account, receiving numerous likes and comments from fans

