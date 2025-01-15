Entertainment
The film depicts the Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan after the Uri attack.
Border, based on the Indo-Pak war, was a major hit, earning 6x its budget.
Lakshya portrays the transformation of a young man finding his purpose in the army.
Shershaah tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra's bravery in the Kargil War.
This biopic showcases Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's dedication to the Indian Army.
LOC Kargil depicts one of the Indian Army's toughest battles and its victory.
This film showcases the valor of the Indian Border Security Force.
Fighter depicts the Indian Air Force's response to the Pulwama attack.
