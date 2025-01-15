Entertainment

Uri to Lakshya: 10 Bollywood movies showcasing Indian army's valor

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film depicts the Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan after the Uri attack.

Border

Border, based on the Indo-Pak war, was a major hit, earning 6x its budget.

Lakshya

Lakshya portrays the transformation of a young man finding his purpose in the army.

Shershaah

Shershaah tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra's bravery in the Kargil War.

Sam Bahadur

This biopic showcases Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's dedication to the Indian Army.

LOC: Kargil

LOC Kargil depicts one of the Indian Army's toughest battles and its victory.

Tango Charlie

This film showcases the valor of the Indian Border Security Force.

Fighter

Fighter depicts the Indian Air Force's response to the Pulwama attack.

