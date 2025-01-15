Sangeeta Bijlani to Amrita Singh: 60+ age actresses without makeup

Entertainment
66-year-old Neetu Singh still looks beautiful, but it's hard to recognize her without makeup.
It's hard to believe Dimple Kapadia is 67. But without makeup, she's difficult to recognize.
66-year-old Amrita Singh's look has changed significantly. You won't recognize her without makeup.
Meenakshi Seshadri is 61 and stays fit. However, you might not recognize her without makeup.
64-year-old Sangeeta Bijlani is still glamorous, but her no-makeup look is surprising.
62-year-old Jaya Prada's look has changed. She's hard to recognize without makeup.
Rati Agnihotri, 64, stays out of the limelight. It's difficult to recognize her without makeup.
62-year-old Anita Raj is still fit. But she's unrecognizable without makeup.
Rekha's 8 stunning throwback pictures from her youth
Shweta Tiwari fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 44 revealed
Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth
Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood actresses' childhood photos