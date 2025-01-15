Entertainment

Sangeeta Bijlani to Amrita Singh: 60+ age actresses without makeup

1. Neetu Singh

66-year-old Neetu Singh still looks beautiful, but it's hard to recognize her without makeup.

2. Dimple Kapadia

It's hard to believe Dimple Kapadia is 67. But without makeup, she's difficult to recognize.

3. Amrita Singh

66-year-old Amrita Singh's look has changed significantly. You won't recognize her without makeup.

4. Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri is 61 and stays fit. However, you might not recognize her without makeup.

5. Sangeeta Bijlani

64-year-old Sangeeta Bijlani is still glamorous, but her no-makeup look is surprising.

6. Jaya Prada

62-year-old Jaya Prada's look has changed. She's hard to recognize without makeup.

7. Rati Agnihotri

Rati Agnihotri, 64, stays out of the limelight. It's difficult to recognize her without makeup.

8. Anita Raj

62-year-old Anita Raj is still fit. But she's unrecognizable without makeup.

