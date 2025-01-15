Entertainment
Khushi Kapoor looks quite different without makeup.
Ananya Panday has noticeable dark circles under her eyes without makeup.
It's hard to recognize Rasha Thadani without makeup.
Shraddha Kapoor often shares no-makeup photos on social media.
This is a picture of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, without makeup.
It's difficult to recognize Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, without makeup.
It's a bit surprising to see Janhvi Kapoor without makeup.
PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look
Sangeeta Bijlani to Amrita Singh: 60+ age actresses without makeup
Rekha's 8 stunning throwback pictures from her youth
Shweta Tiwari fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 44 revealed