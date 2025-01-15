PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Entertainment
'Game Changer' fame superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela often shares inside photos of their home on social media.
Telugu superstar Ram Charan is known for his luxurious lifestyle.
Ram Charan lives with his family in this luxurious Hyderabad home.
Reports suggest Ram Charan's house is valued at over 30 crore rupees.
Ram Charan's spacious home is known for its beauty and elegance.
Intricate wooden work enhances the royal aesthetic of Ram Charan's residence.
The family uses the temple within Ram Charan's home for prayers and worship.
Ram Charan is known for his religious beliefs and regular prayer practices.
Upasana Konidela designed a beautiful terrace garden atop their home.
The house features amenities like a garden and a gym for Ram Charan.
The lush garden at Ram Charan's home showcases his appreciation for nature.
Ram Charan is said to have acquired this luxurious property in 2019.
