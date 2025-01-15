Entertainment

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

'Game Changer' fame superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela often shares inside photos of their home on social media. 

Telugu superstar Ram Charan is known for his luxurious lifestyle.

Ram Charan's luxurious home in Hyderabad, where he lives with family.

The house is reportedly worth over 30 crore rupees.

Ram Charan's house is not only big but also very beautiful.

Wooden work adds a royal touch to Ram Charan's home.

A temple inside Ram Charan's home for family prayers.

Ram Charan is religious and regularly performs prayers.

Upasana created a terrace garden on the rooftop.

Ram Charan's home includes a garden and a gym.

Ram Charan's beautiful garden reflects his love for greenery.

Ram Charan reportedly purchased this house in 2019.

