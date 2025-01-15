Entertainment

Rekha's 8 stunning throwback pictures from her youth

A rare photo of a young Rekha, showcasing her timeless beauty.

Rekha's Bollywood debut in 'Sawan Bhadon' (1970).

Rekha's debut film was a hit, leading to more offers.

Rekha delivered numerous blockbuster films.

Rekha acted in approximately 180 films.

Rekha shared the screen with all the superstars.

Rekha's pairing with Amitabh Bachchan was iconic.

Rekha hasn't been in films since 2014 but remains in limelight.

