Entertainment
Urfi Javed wows fans with creative remote-controlled dress
Urfi Javed is known for her daring and unique outfits.
This time, Urfi showcased her look in a remote-operated dress.
The wings of this dress start moving as soon as Urfi gestures.
Urfi's stunning dress, inspired by a lotus, wows social media fans.
This moving dress has been specially customized.
Watch the video of Urfi Javed's remote-controlled dress...
Credits: @urfi javed
Seeing the remote-controlled dress, fans said - Now Urfi can fly too.
Urfi Javed is known for her unique style.
Urfi Javed is now also invited as a guest on reality shows.
Urfi Javed has 5.1 million followers on Instagram.
