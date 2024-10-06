Entertainment
Monalisa's traditional look in Navratri goes viral
Monalisa is wearing a dark red Banarasi saree with a golden border.
Antara Biswas paired the red saree look with a revealing blouse.
Monalisa completed her look with heavy earrings and a red bindi.
The actress's traditional look is perfect for festivals like Navratri.
The Bhojpuri actress's light makeup is enhancing her natural beauty.
Monalisa is followed by 5.8 million people on Instagram.
