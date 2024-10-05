Entertainment

Suriya's Fitness Secret at 49

Image credits: Social Media

Milk and Eggs

Actor Surya usually takes milk and egg white in his daily diet.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Lunch

Surya has rice, vegetable salad and chicken for lunch.
 

Image credits: IMDb

Dinner

He eats roti and protein-rich lentils for dinner.
 

Image credits: instagram

Fruits

Surya eats a lot of seasonal fruits to keep his skin healthy.
 

Image credits: instagram

Workout at the Gym

Surya maintains fitness by working out in the gym for 2 hours every day.
 

Image credits: instagram

Right Amount of Water

Surya drinks plenty of water to flush out toxins from his body through sweat.
 

Image credits: instagram

Less of This Food

Surya has completely reduced fried and oily foods in his diet.
 

Image credits: instagram

Away from Salt - Sugar

Suriya consumes very little salt and sugar in his diet. This is the secret of his youth.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One