Entertainment
Actor Surya usually takes milk and egg white in his daily diet.
Surya has rice, vegetable salad and chicken for lunch.
He eats roti and protein-rich lentils for dinner.
Surya eats a lot of seasonal fruits to keep his skin healthy.
Surya maintains fitness by working out in the gym for 2 hours every day.
Surya drinks plenty of water to flush out toxins from his body through sweat.
Surya has completely reduced fried and oily foods in his diet.
Suriya consumes very little salt and sugar in his diet. This is the secret of his youth.