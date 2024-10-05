Jhanak spoiler: Anirudh's heart attack revelation shakes family

Entertainment
Twists and turns in Jhanak show no signs of stopping. Currently, the show depicts Anirudh suffering a heart attack. Jhanak admits him to the hospital
Chhotu calls Anirudh's father and informs him about the situation. He also reveals that Arshi abandoned Anirudh midway when his health deteriorated
Anirudh's father is left in shock upon hearing this. Subsequently, Anirudh's entire family rushes to the hospital. Arshi and her mother also arrive to see Anirudh
Everyone is taken aback to see Jhanak at the hospital. Meanwhile, Anirudh's condition slightly improves, and he starts regaining consciousness
As soon as Anirudh regains consciousness, he utters, 'Call my wife, Jhanak Raina.' Anirudh's family is left speechless and shocked
It remains to be seen whether Anirudh's heart attack will bring Jhanak and him together