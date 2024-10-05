Entertainment

Jhanak spoiler: Anirudh's heart attack revelation shakes family

Anirudh Suffers a Heart Attack

Twists and turns in Jhanak show no signs of stopping. Currently, the show depicts Anirudh suffering a heart attack. Jhanak admits him to the hospital

Anirudh's Father Learns the Truth

Chhotu calls Anirudh's father and informs him about the situation. He also reveals that Arshi abandoned Anirudh midway when his health deteriorated

Anirudh's Father Is Shocked

Anirudh's father is left in shock upon hearing this. Subsequently, Anirudh's entire family rushes to the hospital. Arshi and her mother also arrive to see Anirudh

Anirudh Regains Consciousness

Everyone is taken aback to see Jhanak at the hospital. Meanwhile, Anirudh's condition slightly improves, and he starts regaining consciousness

Everyone Is Shocked

As soon as Anirudh regains consciousness, he utters, 'Call my wife, Jhanak Raina.' Anirudh's family is left speechless and shocked

What Will Happen Next?

It remains to be seen whether Anirudh's heart attack will bring Jhanak and him together

