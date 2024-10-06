Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's Delivery: Amitabh's Revelation

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Aishwarya Rai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen praising his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In this sequence, he once narrated the story of Aaradhya's birth.

Amitabh Shared How Aishwarya Endured Labor Pain

Praising Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan had told how she endured labor pain for 2-3 hours without taking any painkillers during Aaradhya's birth.

Big B Talking to Media After Aaradhya's Birth

After Aaradhya's birth, Amitabh and their son Abhishek left Jalsa and informed the media how Aishwarya chose a natural childbirth over surgery.

What Did Amitabh Say in Praise of Aishwarya?

Amitabh said, "She had to struggle. But I appreciate that she endured the labor pain for a long time of 2-3 hours. But she stood firm for a normal delivery."

Aishwarya Rai Did Not Take Any Painkillers

Amitabh further said, "She did not take any epidural or pain relief medication." In this conversation, Big B also said that his granddaughter Aaradhya looks exactly like Aishwarya.

When Was Aaradhya Bachchan Born?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 at Amitabh Bachchan's house in Mumbai. About four and a half years later, Aaradhya Bachchan was born on 16 November 2011.

