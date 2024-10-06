Entertainment
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen praising his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In this sequence, he once narrated the story of Aaradhya's birth.
Praising Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan had told how she endured labor pain for 2-3 hours without taking any painkillers during Aaradhya's birth.
After Aaradhya's birth, Amitabh and their son Abhishek left Jalsa and informed the media how Aishwarya chose a natural childbirth over surgery.
Amitabh said, "She had to struggle. But I appreciate that she endured the labor pain for a long time of 2-3 hours. But she stood firm for a normal delivery."
Amitabh further said, "She did not take any epidural or pain relief medication." In this conversation, Big B also said that his granddaughter Aaradhya looks exactly like Aishwarya.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 at Amitabh Bachchan's house in Mumbai. About four and a half years later, Aaradhya Bachchan was born on 16 November 2011.