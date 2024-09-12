Entertainment
Actress Triptii Dimri was seen in a retro look during the promotion of the new film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The actress wore an olive green colored saree with floral print
Triptii's matching scarf with the floral print saree caught everyone's attention. The actress added to the look by wearing red metal bangles with an orange and olive green saree
Even though the actress did not wear a heavy saree, Triptii seemed to have stolen the show in heavy pearl studs and a strappy blouse
To enhance the saree look, you can take different styles of digital print sarees. Digital prints in silk sarees give a different look
Sublimation is a type of print that is designed in synthetic fabric. If you want such a print then you will have to buy mixed silk sarees
You can also choose Batik Saree made from melted wax patterns for a special occasion. The price of such sarees can range from 8 to 10 thousand
Pen craft is done in Kalamkari print sarees in silk and flora, human form motifs are engraved in the saree. You will find such sarees for 5000