Entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vicky Kaushal visits Lalbaugcha Raja [PHOTOS]

Vicky Kaushal recently visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from the revered Ganesh idol. He looked stylish in a light blue shirt

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

At Lalbaugcha Raja, Vicky Kaushal not only sought blessings but also walked barefoot, showing his devotion and deep respect for the religious traditions

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal at Lalbaugcha Raja

The teaser for Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated historical film Chhaava was unveiled in August, creating a buzz online. The teaser showcases his rugged look

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Chhaava is set to narrate the heroic life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing history to life

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

The actor's intense look in Chhaava teaser, combined with his spiritual gesture at Lalbaugcha Raja, reflects a balance between his professional dedication and personal reverence

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky's combination of devotion at Lalbaugcha Raja, his much-awaited Chhaava teaser has left fans excited, showing the actor's ability to captivate audiences both on and off-screen

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Lalbaugcha Raja

Vicky Kaushal also encountered Esha Deol who was also present there to pay her respects to the Lord

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One