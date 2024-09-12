Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vicky Kaushal visits Lalbaugcha Raja [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal recently visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from the revered Ganesh idol. He looked stylish in a light blue shirt
At Lalbaugcha Raja, Vicky Kaushal not only sought blessings but also walked barefoot, showing his devotion and deep respect for the religious traditions
The teaser for Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated historical film Chhaava was unveiled in August, creating a buzz online. The teaser showcases his rugged look
Chhaava is set to narrate the heroic life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing history to life
The actor's intense look in Chhaava teaser, combined with his spiritual gesture at Lalbaugcha Raja, reflects a balance between his professional dedication and personal reverence
Vicky's combination of devotion at Lalbaugcha Raja, his much-awaited Chhaava teaser has left fans excited, showing the actor's ability to captivate audiences both on and off-screen
Vicky Kaushal also encountered Esha Deol who was also present there to pay her respects to the Lord