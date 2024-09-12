Entertainment

Richest Bollywood Bodyguards: Annual salaries of top stars' protectors

SRK

Paying ₹2.7 crore annually, the actor ensures top security services from his bodyguard, whose expertise is crucial for his protection.

 

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor allocates ₹1.5 crore per year for the security services provided by Jitendar Shah, ensuring his safety.

 

Aamir Khan

Yuvraj Gorpade is compensated ₹2 crore annually to deliver top-tier security for the famous actor.

 

Anushka Sharma

For her safety, Anushka Sharma invests ₹1.2 crore each year in the security services of Prakash Singh.

Salman Khan

Shera earns ₹2 crore per year from Salman Khan for providing comprehensive security and protection services.

 

Deepika Padukone

To secure her safety, Deepika Padukone spends ₹1.2 crore annually on the services of her bodyguard, Jalal.

 

Katrina Kaif

With an annual fee of ₹1.2 crore, Katrina Kaif secures her protection through the dedicated services of Deepak Singh.
 

