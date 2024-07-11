Anant Ambani, Radhika Mehendi: Janhvi Kapoor to MS Dhoni attend event

Entertainment
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Mehendi ceremony took place today. Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Ananya Panday and others attended the event. Let's take a look at their outfits
Nita Ambani looked regal in this blue, green lehenga. She greeted the paparazzi and wished them 'Jai Shree Krishna'
Father and mother of the bride-to-be Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant looked happy as they posed together
Ananya Panday looked exquisite in this purple Lehenga with golden zari work
Ex-Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the event with his wife Shakshi Dhoni. Shakshi was seen wearing a lilac anarkali
Ranveer Singh looked classy in this Ivory coloured kurta
Aditya Thackeray attended the event with his father Uddhav Thackeray
Bridesmaid Janhvi Kapoor looked classy in this multi-coloured lehenga
'Jawan' director Atlee attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Mehendi function with wife Priya