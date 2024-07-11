Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Mehendi: Janhvi Kapoor to MS Dhoni attend event

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Mehendi ceremony took place today. Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Ananya Panday and others attended the event. Let's take a look at their outfits



Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani looked regal in this blue, green lehenga. She greeted the paparazzi and wished them 'Jai Shree Krishna'



Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant

Father and mother of the bride-to-be Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant looked happy as they posed together



Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked exquisite in this purple Lehenga with golden zari work



Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakshi Dhoni

Ex-Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the event with his wife Shakshi Dhoni. Shakshi was seen wearing a lilac anarkali



Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looked classy in this Ivory coloured kurta



Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray

Aditya Thackeray attended the event with his father Uddhav Thackeray



Janhvi Kapoor

Bridesmaid Janhvi Kapoor looked classy in this multi-coloured lehenga



Atlee, Priya

'Jawan' director Atlee attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Mehendi function with wife Priya


