Trina Saha: Actress dons 'effortelessly-stylish' looks this season

Trina Saha is known for her cute smile and vivacious personality, despite being a succesful actress. She also rocks a variety of looks, in colourful attires. Let's check them out.
The actress looks regal in his red lehenga that she compliments with open semi-wavey hair and dewy makeup.
This electrifying blue compliments the well toned body of Trina Saha and she looks hot and punk at the same time.
Trina Saha looks elegant and classy in this colourful block printed dress. She also highlighted her eyes and made a bun to complete the look.
This short rosy dress is perfect for any party. The actress poses in a funky manner, with hair let loose, and finishes the look in minimal makeup.
A black dress can never go wrong. Trina Saha aces her sexy side with this black thigh-slit dress that she compliments with dark eyes.
Well, she did start the trend long ago. Saha looks like a cute Barbie as she channelises her inner mode and dons this sexy pink dress near a pool.
Looking away from the camera, Saha dresses up in this silver off shoulder dress that she compliments with dewy makep and semi-done hair.