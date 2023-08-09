Entertainment

Trina Saha: Actress dons 'effortelessly-stylish' looks this season

Trina Saha is known for her cute smile and vivacious personality, despite being a succesful actress. She also rocks a variety of looks, in colourful attires. Let's check them out.

Image credits: Instagram

Gorgeous In Red

The actress looks regal in his red lehenga that she compliments with open semi-wavey hair and dewy makeup.

Image credits: Instagram

Blazing Blue

This electrifying blue compliments the well toned body of Trina Saha and she looks hot and punk at the same time.

Image credits: Instagram

Colourful Pie

Trina Saha looks elegant and classy in this colourful block printed dress. She also highlighted her eyes and made a bun to complete the look.

Image credits: Instagram

Rosy Queen

This short rosy dress is perfect for any party. The actress poses in a funky manner, with hair let loose, and finishes the look in minimal makeup.

Image credits: Instagram

Bold In Black

A black dress can never go wrong. Trina Saha aces her sexy side with this black thigh-slit dress that she compliments with dark eyes.

Image credits: Instagram

Barbie Pink

Well, she did start the trend long ago. Saha looks like a cute Barbie as she channelises her inner mode and dons this sexy pink dress near a pool.

Image credits: Instagram

Silver Blaze

Looking away from the camera, Saha dresses up in this silver off shoulder dress that she compliments with dewy makep and semi-done hair. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One