Bridgerton to Outlander: 7 historical shows on Netflix

From Bridgerton's Regency romance to Outlander's time-traveling intrigue, this list spans captivating historical dramas, each weaving tales of love, power, and revolution

Bridgerton

It follows the Bridgerton family's escapades as they navigate high society's gossip and intrigue, all while an anonymous columnist stirs the pot, set in the regency era London

Medici: The Magnificient

Transports viewers to Renaissance Florence, chronicling the rise of the Medici family as they navigate politics, power, and art

Outlander

Blending time travel, romance, and adventure, "Outlander" follows Claire Randall as she's mysteriously transported from post-World War II to 18th-century Scotland

The Crown

Chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a glimpse into the private lives of British royals against a backdrop of significant 20th-century events.

Dirilis: Ertugrul

Centers on Ertugrul Bey, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It follows his journey to establish a state amidst political turmoil, battles, and alliances

Downton Abbey

Set in early 20th-century England, "Downton Abbey" offers a window into the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants

Marie Antoinette

Delves into the life of the French queen, from her opulent upbringing in Austria to her tumultuous marriage to King Louis XVI and her downfall during the French Revolution

