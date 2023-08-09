Bridgerton to Outlander: 7 historical shows on Netflix

Entertainment
From Bridgerton's Regency romance to Outlander's time-traveling intrigue, this list spans captivating historical dramas, each weaving tales of love, power, and revolution
It follows the Bridgerton family's escapades as they navigate high society's gossip and intrigue, all while an anonymous columnist stirs the pot, set in the regency era London
Transports viewers to Renaissance Florence, chronicling the rise of the Medici family as they navigate politics, power, and art
Blending time travel, romance, and adventure, "Outlander" follows Claire Randall as she's mysteriously transported from post-World War II to 18th-century Scotland
Chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a glimpse into the private lives of British royals against a backdrop of significant 20th-century events.
Centers on Ertugrul Bey, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It follows his journey to establish a state amidst political turmoil, battles, and alliances
Set in early 20th-century England, "Downton Abbey" offers a window into the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants
Delves into the life of the French queen, from her opulent upbringing in Austria to her tumultuous marriage to King Louis XVI and her downfall during the French Revolution