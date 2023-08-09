Entertainment

7 quick ways to hide your grey hair

Covering grey hair can be achieved through various methods. Here are seven ways to do so.

Image credits: our own

Spray-On Color

Temporary spray-on colours come in aerosol cans and can be sprayed directly onto the hair to cover grey. These are suitable for special occasions or events.

Image credits: our own

Hair Dye

Use permanent, semi-permanent, or temporary hair dyes to cover grey hair. Match your natural colour or experiment with a new shade.

Image credits: our own

Hair Accessories

Sometimes, creatively placing hair accessories, such as headbands, scarves, or hats, can help disguise or distract from grey roots.

Image credits: our own

Highlights or Lowlights

Add highlights or lowlights to blend grey hair with your natural colour. This creates dimension and a more gradual transition.

Image credits: our own

Hair Mascara or Chalk

Temporary hair mascaras or chalks can be used to cover grey strands daily. These wash out with shampoo and can be reapplied as needed.

Image credits: our own

Root Touch-Up Products

Root touch-up sprays, powders, or sticks can temporarily cover grey hair at the roots between hair dye applications. 

Image credits: our own

Henna

Henna is a natural plant-based dye that can provide a reddish tint to your hair. It's a good option for those looking for a more natural approach.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One